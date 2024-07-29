'Coaching centres turning into mafias': KC Venugopal on death of students in Delhi

During the discussion on the Union Budget on Monday in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP K.C. Venugopal highlighted the tragic deaths of three UPSC students in the basement of a coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar and also raised concerns about discrimination against SC/ST students in higher educational institutions.

Highlighting the rising suicides, he noted, "In the Upper House, a Minister answered this question in 2023, stating that from 2018 to 2022, around 18 students committed suicide in higher education institutions, including IITs and IIMs. One of the main reasons is caste discrimination occurring in these institutions. This issue should be urgently considered."

Venugopal also addressed the issue of safety and regulation in coaching centres across the country, pointing to the recent tragedy in the national capital's Old Rajinder Nagar.

"The day before yesterday, a very sad incident happened in a coaching centre in New Delhi, where three students lost their valuable lives. This centre, as per media reports, was operating without proper approval or facilities. Some coaching centres have become 'mafias'. Will the government take any action?" the Congress MP questioned.

In response, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan assured that the government is committed to the socio-psychological and mental protection of all students, regardless of where they study.

"Honourable member has raised a question, which is not related to the question of the day, but I would assure, through you, that this government is committed to socio-psychological and mental protection of all kinds of students, whether they are studying in the coaching centre, institution, school or high educational institutes," he said, replying to Venugopal.

Regarding coaching centres, he mentioned, " The Government of India issued the latest guidelines in January. There is an exhaustive and detailed guideline for all the states. And a lot of states, including Rajasthan, Bihar, Goa, etc., have their own guidelines and regulations to look into this matter."

Emphasising that the issue of student suicides and discrimination is complex and not merely a matter of policy enforcement, the Union Education Minister noted, "Regarding the protection, this is a socio-psychological issue that we all have to take care of. This is not an issue to deal with only through allegations and answers."