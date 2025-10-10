CM Vijayan meets PM Modi, seeks urgent intervention on Kerala’s financial stress, disaster relief

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held high-level meetings in Delhi over the past two days with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union Ministers, pressing for urgent intervention on the state’s financial stress, disaster relief, infrastructure projects, and healthcare initiatives.

During discussions with the Prime Minister on Friday, the Chief Minister highlighted Kerala’s progress and challenges, emphasising the need for immediate Central support in four key areas.

“The state reiterated its demand for Rs 2,221.03 crore in grant assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for the rehabilitation of victims of the Mundakkai Choral Mala disaster. We have requested that the amount be treated as a grant, not a loan, for disaster relief and reconstruction,” said CM Vijayan later while speaking to the media.

On the financial front, the Chief Minister sought the restoration of Kerala’s borrowing limits, the refund of IGST recoveries, and reversal of cuts on off-budget borrowings.

Additional requests included permission to borrow an extra 0.5 per cent of GDP and special consideration for covering 25 per cent of national highway land acquisition costs.

He also called for the release of pending subsidies for paddy procurement totalling Rs 221.52 crore and transport-related dues of Rs 257.41 crore, citing the financial strain on farmers and state agencies.

Infrastructure and urban development were also on the agenda.

The state urged the Centre to expedite clearance for establishing AIIMS at Kinaloor, Kozhikode, and to set up a School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) in Kerala to strengthen urban planning and architectural research.

Chief Minister Vijayan also discussed key national highway projects, including NH 66, NH 744, NH 866, and the Ernakulam and Punalur bypasses, with Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, who assured early completion of ongoing projects and release of land acquisition funds.

On the health front, the state sought approval for AIIMS Kozhikode and proposed an ICMR National Institute for Geriatric Care and Healthy Ageing, aimed at research, policy development, and care for Kerala’s ageing population.

These institutions are intended to complement each other, addressing both tertiary care needs and geriatric research priorities.

CM Vijayan emphasised that the interventions are critical not only for the state’s welfare and fiscal stability but also for national objectives, including disaster preparedness, education, healthcare, food security, and sustainable urbanisation.

Union Ministers reportedly responded positively, offering assurances of support and prioritisation of Kerala’s key demands.

