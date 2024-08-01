Cloudbursts in Uttarakhand: Two people die, 200 feared stranded in Kedarnath

A cloudburst claimed two lives at Ghansali in Uttarakhand's Tehri district as heavy rains throughout Wednesday, July 31, wreaked havoc across the state. The deceased have been identified as Bhanu Prasad, 50, and his wife Neelam Devi, 45. Their 28-year-old son Vipin sustained injuries after an eatery and a culvert near the Nautar stream washed away due to the cloudburst in Ghansali's Jakhanyali.

A cloudburst also occurred near the Bhim Bali stream along the Kedarnath walking path, causing a landslide that damaged about 25 metres of the path. The temporary closure of the path left nearly 200 pilgrims stranded in Bhim Bali. Emergency services, including SDRF, district police, and local officials, rushed to the spot following the cloudburst and shifted the stranded pilgrims to a safer site.

No casualties have been reported yet in Bhim Bali cloudburst incident. The continuous rainfall led to a sudden rise in the Mandakini River's water level after which the authorities evacuated the Gaurikund temple and people were taken to a safer place. The NDRF, SDRF, police, and other emergency services, including hospitals, are on high alert.

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Saurabh Gaharwar said that there was an incident of cloudburst at Bhim Bali on the Kedarnath walking path, causing a landslide that damaged about 20-25 metres of the path. About 200 pilgrims have been safely stopped at Bhimbali GMVN. There is no loss of life. The water level of Mandakini river is increasing rapidly due to which Gauri Mata temple in Gaurikund has been evacuated and devotees have been shifted to a safer place, he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has spoken to the Disaster Management Secretary regarding the heavy rains in various areas of the state and took stock of relief and rescue operations.