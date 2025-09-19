Cloudburst triggers massive destruction in Himachal’s Kinnaur, vehicles swept away

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A devastating cloudburst struck Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district causing severe flooding and destruction in Thach village.

The incident, which occurred around 12:10 A.M. on Friday, led to a sudden surge in three adjoining mountain streams, sweeping away two vehicles and damaging fields, orchards, and homes.

Locals reported that residents fled their houses in panic and rushed towards nearby forested areas for safety as the torrents surged through the village.

Vehicles belonging to Praveen Moyan and Hari Bisht were among those washed away in the deluge. In Mastan village, parts of homes and a cowshed were swept into the floodwaters.

Several orchards were destroyed, and the houses of villagers Ranveer and three others are reportedly on the verge of collapse.

In the state capital, Shimla, a landslide near Edward School disrupted traffic and forced the closure of the city’s vital Circular Road. Meanwhile, a three-storey house collapsed in the Karevathi area of Kumarsain, further highlighting the widespread impact of heavy rainfall across the state.

So far, the monsoon-related disasters have claimed 424 lives in Himachal Pradesh, with damages across the state mounting each day.

Earlier this week, on September 17, four people were killed and six went missing as flash floods and landslides struck various parts of the state. Over 650 roads, including three National Highways remain blocked, crippling connectivity and access to essential services like electricity and drinking water.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has declared Himachal Pradesh a disaster-hit state, estimating cumulative damages at over Rs 20,000 crore over the past three years. The state has appealed to the Centre for urgent financial assistance and comprehensive relief support.

Just days earlier, on September 16, another cloudburst in Mandi district wreaked havoc in Dharampur, washing away several HRTC buses, private vehicles, and submerging homes and shops. Locals described the scene as worse than the 2015 floods, with the Saun rivulet overflowing and inundating vast areas.

Relentless rains continue to batter the hill state, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake and pushing both the administration and residents to the brink.