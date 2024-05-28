Clipped video being shared to falsely claim that Sonam Wangchuk supported plebiscite in Kashmir

A video (here, here, and here) has been doing its rounds on social media in which climate activist Sonam Wangchuck was allegedly seen expressing his intent to destabilise Kashmir and India. In the viral video, he can be seen saying, "Be it any area in the world it should be happy, people should be free to go wherever they want. So that’s why.. you must have heard about referendums and plebiscites. So, if everyone thinks the same, why not in Kashmir?"

Plebiscite is a direct vote by the people of an entire country or district express an opinion for or against a proposal especially on a choice of government or ruler.

Claim

In this video, climate activist Sonam Wangchuck supported a plebiscite in Kashmir.

Fact

This is a short clip from his longer interview he gave to a YouTube channel named ‘The Fourth Estate’ taken and shared out of context. In the original interview, he expressed his views on a question posed by the interviewer about the people of Kargil wanting to be part of Kashmir, not Kashmir wanting to be part of Pakistan, as being portrayed in the clipped viral post. Hence, the claim made in the post is false.

To check the veracity of the viral claim, we performed an internet search using appropriate keywords, which led us to the original full-length interview of Sonam Wangchuk, from which the viral video was clipped.