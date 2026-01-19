Climate engineering would alter the oceans, reshaping marine life – new study examines each method’s risks

By Kelsey Roberts, Daniele Visioni, Morgan Raven and Tyler Rohr

Climate change is already fueling dangerous heat waves , raising sea levels and transforming the oceans . Even if countries meet their pledges to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that are driving climate change, global warming will exceed what many ecosystems can safely handle .

That reality has motivated scientists, governments and a growing number of startups to explore ways to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere or at least temporarily counter its effects .

But these climate interventions come with risks – especially for the ocean, the world’s largest carbon sink , where carbon is absorbed and stored, and the foundation of global food security .

Our team of researchers has spent decades studying the oceans and climate. In a new study, we analyzed how different types of climate interventions could affect marine ecosystems, for good or bad, and where more research is needed to understand the risks before anyone tries them on a large scale. We found that some strategies carry fewer risks than others, though none is free of consequences.

What climate interventions look like

Climate interventions fall into two broad categories that work very differently.

One is carbon dioxide removal , or CDR. It tackles the root cause of climate change by taking carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.