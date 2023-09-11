Climate change will not end the world as is being propagated: Elon Musk

As the G20 nations urged the world to double down on efforts to address climate change during the weekend, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Monday said climate change will not end the world as is being propagated.

Reacting to a follower who posted that 14-year-olds are being told climate change is going to end the world as we know it and essentially nothing can be done, Musk replied that climate change definitely will not end the world as we know it.

However, “we shouldn’t be complacent about changing the chemical constituency of our atmosphere & oceans,” the billionaire stressed.

“If people keep pushing hard, humanity will solve the sustainable energy problem in time,” Musk added.

Musk had earlier claimed that farming has no major effect on the climate, which drew flak from the scientific and agriculture communities.

In June this year, he posted: “Overwhelmingly, the risk of climate change is due to moving billions of tons of carbon from deep underground into the atmosphere”.

“Over time, if we keep doing this, the chemical makeup of our atmosphere will change enough to induce meaningful climate change”.

In the just-concluded G20 Summit in New Delhi, the participating nations committed to urgently accelerate their actions to address environmental crises and challenges including climate change.

The G20 nations also reiterated their commitment to achieve global net zero GHG emissions/carbon neutrality by or around mid-century.