CJP says Pradhan’s resignation ‘non-negotiable’, protest to continue

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), on Thursday, July 23, asserted that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation remains a “non-negotiable” demand, with party leaders declaring that the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until their demands are met. The demonstration entered another day amid heightened security, legal action and transport disruptions across parts of the national capital.

As protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar on Thursday morning, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the agitation would not be withdrawn until the party’s demands were fulfilled. “We won’t call off our protest until our demands are met and Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. We won’t let Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike go in vain,” Dipke said.

On Wednesday, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das described Pradhan’s resignation as “non-negotiable” and said the protest would continue until the demand was met. Das also said he had spoken several times during the day with activist Sonam Wangchuk and that both agreed the movement should remain peaceful.

“The strength of our movement lies in peace and nonviolence. Proud of every Cockroach Janta Party supporter who has shown remarkable resilience, courage, and patience despite the brutal crackdown by the Govt.,” Dipke had said.

Meanwhile, Wangchuk said he was willing to end his indefinite hunger strike if the Union government provided an unequivocal assurance that no punitive or retaliatory action would be taken against students and youth who participated in the protest against alleged examination irregularities.

In a letter addressed to Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, Wangchuk said the two leaders had assured him that the government would positively consider two of his key demands — providing adequate compensation to families of students who died by suicide following the alleged NEET paper leak and holding a meaningful discussion in Parliament to ensure accountability for examination irregularities, including considering the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

“Therefore, I respectfully request an unequivocal assurance from the government that none of the young protesters will face any punitive or retaliatory legal action for participating in this movement. Their only 'offence' has been to raise their voice for a fair and accountable education system,” Wangchuk wrote.

“If such an assurance is given, I shall end my fast with faith that the government has heard not only my appeal but also the aspirations of lakhs of young Indians. In the absence of such an assurance, I will be forced to continue my fast indefinitely,” he added.

The Delhi Police has registered 10 FIRs against unidentified persons in connection with the ongoing CJP protest. Four FIRs have been lodged at the Sansad Marg police station, three at Connaught Place, and one each at Mandir Marg, Kartavya Path and Barakhamba Road.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday shut 16 metro stations until further notice, while stating that interchange facilities would remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.

On the legal front, the Delhi High Court dismissed a public interest litigation challenging the forcible shifting of Wangchuk from the Jantar Mantar protest site to Safdarjung Hospital on the 21st day of his hunger strike. A Bench comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia observed that the issue had already been raised before the court by Wangchuk’s wife and had been disposed of to their satisfaction.