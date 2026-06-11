CJP launches nationwide campaign against Dharmendra Pradhan with Pune protest

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), will organise a protest in Bengaluru and Hyderabad on June 14 as part of its call for nationwide protests demanding the resignation of the Union minister for education Dharmendra Pradhan.

While the protest in Hyderabad will be held from 10am at Dharma Chowk, the Bengaluru protest will take place at Freedom Park at 4pm.

The protest meetings which began in Pune on Thursday, June 11, will conclude on June 20 in Delhi at Jantar Mantar. In Pune, the CJP protest was organised at Savitribai Phule Pune University.

Lucknow will host the protest on June 12, followed by Amritsar on June 13. On May 6, Sunday, CJP held a major protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, where school and college students, competitive exam aspirants, and parents gathered to express concerns over question paper leaks, CBSE evaluation through Online Screen Marking and the education system in India.

CJP founder Abhijit Dipke has said that the party will begin an indefinite sit-in at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on June 20 if the demand for resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan is not met.

The organisers are promoting the events online using #EducationMinisterMustResign.

This story was written by a student intern working with TNM.