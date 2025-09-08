Chronicler of Bihar, veteran editor ‘with a spine’: Journalists mourn the death of Sankarshan Thakur

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Journalists across India expressed shock and grief on Monday at the death of Sankarshan Thakur, editor of The Telegraph, acclaimed political author, and one of the country’s most respected ground reporters.

Thakur died at the age of 63 after prolonged illness.

Journalist Saba Naqvi recalled her last meeting with Thakur during the 2024 general election campaign in Varanasi. “We had both been in the field in excruciating heat. I had fainted on the ghats and he would tell me he just nearly collapsed in the room,” she wrote. “The point is this was an Editor who was sweating it out in the field. That’s what makes a great journalist.”