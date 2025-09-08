Chronicler of Bihar, veteran editor ‘with a spine’: Journalists mourn the death of Sankarshan Thakur

Follow TNM’s channel for news updates and story links.
Journalists across India expressed shock and grief on Monday at the death of Sankarshan Thakur, editor of The Telegraph, acclaimed political author, and one of the country’s most respected ground reporters.
Thakur died at the age of 63 after prolonged illness.
Journalist Saba Naqvi recalled her last meeting with Thakur during the 2024 general election campaign in Varanasi. “We had both been in the field in excruciating heat. I had fainted on the ghats and he would tell me he just nearly collapsed in the room,” she wrote. “The point is this was an Editor who was sweating it out in the field. That’s what makes a great journalist.”
Independent journalist Mandeep Punia described him as “among the first in the league of editors with a spine in India”.
Narendra Nath Mishra, political editor at Navbharat Times, noted Thakur’s deep knowledge of Bihar. “I used to take knowledge from him in every election. The country has lost a great journalist, person and Bihari.”
India Today anchor Marya Shakil highlighted his contribution to bringing Bihar’s politics to the national stage. “His acclaimed books on Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar, and The Brothers Bihari captured the very essence of the state,” she said.
A journalist of rare depth
Born in Patna in 1962, Thakur was the son of senior journalist Janardhan Thakur. Educated at St Xavier’s in Patna and Delhi before completing his political science degree at Hindu College, Delhi University, he chose journalism.
Thakur began his career at Sunday magazine in 1984 and went on to hold senior editorial positions at The Telegraph, Indian Express, and Tehelka. He became known for his fearless ground reporting, whether from the warfront in Kargil, the troubled valleys of Kashmir, or the political battlegrounds of Bihar. His reportage also spanned historic events such as the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, the 1984 riots, Indira Gandhi’s assassination, the Sri Lankan war, and the Maldives coup.
He received the Prem Bhatia Award in 2001 and the Appan Menon Fellowship in 2003.
Thakur’s books carved a lasting space in Indian political literature. Subaltern Saheb, Single Man: The Life and Times of Nitish Kumar of Bihar, and The Brothers Bihari stand as definitive biographies of the state’s key political figures.
His works combined narrative flair with deep field insights, making him a reference point for anyone seeking to understand Bihar. He now leaves behind a legacy of nearly four decades in journalism.