China pneumonia outbreak in children, should India be worried?

– On November 13, the China’s National Health Commission reported that there was a spike in respiratory illnesses, majorly in children, many of which required hospitalisations, resulting in longer waits in hospitals.

– On November 21, the Program for Monitoring Emerging Diseases (ProMED), a program of the International Society for Infectious Diseases (ISID) and launched in 1994 to conduct global reporting of infectious disease outbreaks, stepped in , revealing the outbreak of an “undiagnosed respiratory illness in several areas in China as Beijing and Liaoning are almost 800 km apart.” “It is not at all clear when this outbreak started as it would be unusual for so many children to be affected so quickly,” it said and noted it was not saying that any adults were affected, but suggesting some exposure at the schools. “ProMED awaits more definitive information about the etiology and scope of this concerning illness in China. It is too early to project whether this could be another pandemic,” it added.

– On November 22, the World Health Organisation (WHO) officially requested China to provide additional epidemiological and clinical information, and laboratory results of the cases reported. On November 23, China provided the data and informed WHO that the increase in such cases was “earlier in the season than historically experienced, but not unexpected given the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions”. They also informed the world body that there had been “no detection of any unusual or novel pathogens or unusual clinical presentations”.

Stating that the WHO was closely monitoring the situation and that it was in close contact with national authorities in China, the health body recommended people in China to follow measures to reduce the risk of respiratory illness, like wearing masks, maintaining physical distance from others, getting the necessary vaccine shots, etc. But it did not place any restrictions on travel or other things.