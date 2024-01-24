China-made live warhead found on Andaman beach raises security concerns

On January 4, a live Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) warhead was discovered nearly 3 km inland on the shores of the Middle Andaman Island. Identified as a Chinese-manufactured Type 69 (Chinese RPG-7) DZGI-40 explosive, the warhead was safely defused. But its discovery on the Dhani Nallah beach has raised security concerns. The presence of the warhead came to light when Jyoti Prakash, a Forest Department worker, discovered the object while cleaning the beach.