China: Landslide rescue efforts underway in freezing cold

Rescue missions operate in freezing cold

Rescue teams were working in freezing temperatures to find victims buried in some 18 homes, local officials said. Around 500 people were evacuated from the area.

Rescuers worked through the night sifting deep mounds of earth at the site of the landslide in Zhenxiong County, state-run China Central Television reported.

Search teams struggled with snow, icy roads and extreme cold temperatures that were forecast to persist for at least the next three days.

Unstable soil also impeded the rescue efforts as large machines could not be used, one rescuer told local media.

State news agency Xinhua said citing a preliminary investigation the landslide was triggered by the collapse of a steep cliff-top area.