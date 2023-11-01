Chile and Columbia recall ambassadors in Israel as more die in Gaza

The leftist presidents of Chile and Colombia have both recalled their ambassadors in Israel for consultations, as the pair condemned Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip, ongoing since the bloody Hamas attacks of October 7.
Chilean President Gabriel Boric said the summoning was due to the "unacceptable violations of international humanitarian law." He stressed the country's condemnation for the Israeli military operations, saying they "entail collective punishment of the Palestinian civilian population in Gaza."
He cited the Hamas health authorities' death toll of over 8,000, saying they were mostly women and children.
Colombia's President Gustavo Petro also said he was recalling Bogota's ambassador in Israel, saying he could not remain in the country "if Israel does not stop the massacre of the Palestinian people."
On Monday, Bolivia's leftist government announced the severing ties with Israel over "the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive" in Gaza.
