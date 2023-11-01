Chile and Columbia recall ambassadors in Israel as more die in Gaza

He cited the Hamas health authorities' death toll of over 8,000, saying they were mostly women and children.

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro also said he was recalling Bogota's ambassador in Israel, saying he could not remain in the country "if Israel does not stop the massacre of the Palestinian people."

On Monday, Bolivia's leftist government announced the severing ties with Israel over "the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive" in Gaza.

This article has been republished with permission from DW.com