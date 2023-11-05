Chidambaram takes swipe at BJP for change in stand on caste census

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday, November 5, took a swipe at the Union government for changing its stand on the caste census issue, saying the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suddenly concluded that a decision will be taken after consulting everyone. He said that as long as reservation is the policy, it is logical that caste must be counted.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Chidambaram said, "After trashing the promise of a caste census as 'divide and rule', the BJP has suddenly concluded that a decision on the issue will be taken after 'consulting everyone'." He said that almost every other political party has supported the idea of a caste census.

"As long as 'Reservation' is the policy, it is logical that caste must be counted," Chidambaram added. His remarks came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 3 said the BJP never opposed the idea of caste census, but it would take appropriate decisions on it after consulting everyone.