ChatGPT developer OpenAI fires Sam Altman as CEO: Here is why

According to OpenAI, the billionaire and AI evangelist’s “departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI,” the company said.

The board of directors also said, “We are grateful for Sam’s many contributions to the founding and growth of OpenAI. At the same time, we believe new leadership is necessary as we move forward. As the leader of the company’s research, product, and safety functions, Mira is exceptionally qualified to step into the role of interim CEO. We have the utmost confidence in her ability to lead OpenAI during this transition period.”

Who is Mira Murati

Mira Murati was serving as the Chief technology officer. Born in Albania and raised in Canada, she had experience in working in several fields, including virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). Murati worked in Tesla of Elon Musk, where she played a key role in developing Model X, a hybrid electric car. She joined OpenAI in 2018, where she was responsible for distribution of ChatGPT last year.

“A member of OpenAI’s leadership team for five years, Mira has played a critical role in OpenAI’s evolution into a global AI leader. She brings a unique skill set, understanding of the company’s values, operations, and business, and already leads the company’s research, product, and safety functions. Given her long tenure and close engagement with all aspects of the company, including her experience in AI governance and policy, the board believes she is uniquely qualified for the role and anticipates a seamless transition while it conducts a formal search for a permanent CEO,” the company said in its statement.