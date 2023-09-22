Chandrayaan-3 lander, rover set to 'wake up' from 'sleep' on moon

The minister also highlighted "how the NDA government has brought space programmes and rocket launching activities out of the veil of secrecy", to a time when thousands watched the Chandrayaan-3 mission's launch live from Sriharikota on August 23.

"Yes, it was a fact that till 2020 many people didn't know where ISRO was situated. But now due to the awareness created by the government by opening up such activities for people, it is known to all where ISRO is situated," Singh said.

He further highlighted the opening up of the space sector to private collaboration and the multiple-fold increase in startups and unicorns in the sector. Singh pointed out how scientists visit Tirupati before the launch of every satellite. "This shows that science and spirituality co-exist, the minister said, referring to defence minister Rajnath Singh's earlier statement that scientific thoughts are reflected in scriptures also."

The minister claimed that due to the "deficiency in planning" television came to India only in the 1970s, 15 years after it had arrived in the US. Now the government has made India a leader in quantum technology, Singh said.

Later, leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury countered Singh by highlighting how due to the vision of first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, institutions like ISRO and the Department of Atomic Energy came up, which resulted in advancement in space research in later years.