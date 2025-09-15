Chandra Nagamalliah beheading: Trump promises crackdown on ‘illegal immigrant criminals’

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Days after the brutal beheading of 50-year-old Chandra Nagamallaiah, which has left the Indian diaspora shocked, US President Donald J Trump on Monday, September 15 said that the perpetrator will be charged with first degree murder. “This criminal, who we have in custody, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Chandra Nagamallaiah, a native of Karnataka, was chased and attacked by Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, an illegal immigrant from Cuba, on September 10. Martinez was working in the motel run by Nagamallaiah in Dallas, Texas.

A dispute over using the washing machine escalated into a shocking murder. According to reports, the confrontation escalated when Nagamallaiah instructed Martinez not to use the faulty washing machine. Witnesses stated that Nagamallaiah, who spoke through a translator, directed his message to a fellow staff member instead of directly addressing Cobos-Martinez, which reportedly angered the 37-year-old accused.

Video of the incident showed Martinez launching a vicious attack on Nagamallaiah with a machete. Despite the intervention of his wife and 18-year-old son, Nagamallaiah was attacked and ultimately decapitated. He was later seen kicking the severed head.

Responding to the incident, Trump wrote: “I am aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an ILLEGAL ALIEN from Cuba who should have never been in our Country.” (sic)

The US president said that Martinez was previously arrested for terrible crimes, including child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment, “but was released back into our Homeland under incompetent Joe Biden because Cuba did not want such an evil person in their Country.”

He said that the time for being soft on illegal immigrant criminals is “over” under his watch.

“Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Border Czar Tom Homan, and many others in my Administration, are doing an incredible job in, MAKING AMERICA SAFE AGAIN. This criminal, who we have in custody, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. He will be charged with murder in the first degree!,” the post said.