CEC to visit Patna as speculation on Bihar Assembly poll dates grows

The atmosphere ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections is steadily heating up as the Election Commission of India (ECI) gears up for key preparations. Speculation over the announcement of poll dates has intensified with the confirmation that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar will visit Patna in the last week of September to review readiness. The ECI is set to publish the final voter list on September 30, after which the election schedule could be announced at any time.

During his visit, the CEC will hold a detailed review meeting with election officials to assess administrative arrangements, voter list management, and logistical preparedness. First, the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will feature colour photographs of candidates along with party symbols, aimed at ensuring greater transparency and helping voters identify their candidates more easily.

Based on past trends, the Commission is expected to conduct the elections in three to four phases, though the exact number will depend on security and logistical considerations. The challenge is compounded by the upcoming festival season, with Diwali and Chhath scheduled during the same period, requiring careful planning to avoid disruption for voters.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, voting was held in three phases – October 28, November 3, and November 7 – with results declared on November 10. In 2015, the polls were spread over five phases between October 12 and November 5. In 2010, elections were held in six phases, and the first phase was held on October 21 and concluded on November 20. In February 2005, Bihar witnessed a three-phase election, followed by another three-phase election in October 2005.

The CEC’s visit signals that the announcement of poll dates is imminent, likely in early October. With Bihar’s political landscape already active—parties finalising alliances, seat-sharing formulas, and campaign strategies—this development is expected to further intensify the election atmosphere.