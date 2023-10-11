CBI to probe violation of foreign fund rules by NewsClick, searches two locations in Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at two locations of NewsClick, including its office, in the national capital on Wednesday, October 11. A CBI source told IANS that the agency is probing allegations of violating foreign funding rules under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) against NewsClick. The source said that the CBI is also carrying out searches at the premises of NewsClick and its editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayashtha in the national capital and that it will soon begin its probe.

The development comes days after the Delhi Police's Special Cell carried out searches at multiple locations in the national capital, including the premises of NewsClick and journalists associated with it in connection with a case registered under the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.