NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha arrested by Delhi police in UAPA case

NewsClick founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha has been arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell in a case under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on Tuesday, October 3, hours after Delhi police conducted searches at the houses of several journalists and political commentators associated with the NewsClick. The searches were related to an FIR registered on August 17, 2023, invoking multiple sections of the UAPA including “raising funds for terrorist act”, along with sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, The Wire reported. Amit Chakravarty, the HR head of NewsClick, has also been arrested, according to NDTV.

The case in NewsClick was registered in August, soon after a New York Times report alleged that the website had received funds from a network related to American millionaire Neville Roy Singham to spread "Chinese propaganda".

On Tuesday morning, Delhi police raided the houses of several people with connections to NewsClick including stand-up comic and political satirist Sanjay Rajoura, journalists Bhasha Singh and Prabir Purkayastha, and Abhisar Sharma of NewsClick, oral historian and activist Sohail Hashmi, writer Githa Hariharan, and senior journalists Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Urmilesh and Aunindyo Chakraborty. Police reportedly seized their electronic evidence, laptops, and mobile phones and also took data dumps of hard disks. A total of 37 “male suspects” and nine “female suspects” were questioned at their residences.