CBI gets details on forgeries in Bengal school job case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the cash-for-school job case in West Bengal has got the details on how irregularities in the marks of candidates were done by scanning the OMR sheets used in the written examination.

Sources said the CBI sleuths have already submitted the details relating to their findings at the Calcutta High Court’s special division bench of Justice Debangsu Basak and Justice Shabbar Rashidi, which is constituted to specially hear the matter related to the multi-crore cash-for-school-job cases in West Bengal following an instruction from the Supreme Court.

Based on the reports submitted by the central agency the said division bench has given permission to the deprived candidates, who are parties in different cases in the alleged school job case, to check their respective OMR sheets for written examinations by applying to the CBI.

It is learnt that CBI has also detailed on how the manipulation in marks were made through scanning of the OMR sheets involving joint efforts by a section of staff within West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) and NYSA, the outsourced agency for supply of OMR sheets for written examination for recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in the state-run schools.

Last month only, WBSSC faced the ire of the said special division bench for making repeated mistakes in the school job case. The bench had also held the commission responsible for not informing the court about the details of its database on this count earlier.



