CBI conducts raids at activist Harsh Mander’s home, office in Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids at the home and office of rights activist and former IAS officer Harsh Mander. According to The Wire the raids began at 8:00 am on Friday, February 2 at his New Delhi home in Vasant Kunj and his office at Adhchini and are still ongoing. A children’s home in Mehrauli founded by Mander is also reportedly being searched.

The raids appear to be in connection with the violation of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) allegations against him. Last year in June, the Union Home Ministry suspended the FCRA licence of the think tank Centre for Equity Studies (CES), co-founded by Mander. The ministry had claimed at the time that CES was in violation of FCRA regulations. According to Scroll, the CBI’s February 2 raids are due to a fresh case of FCRA violations registered against the activist.

Mander has been a well-known voice in critiquing communalism in India and the Hindutva activities of the Union government. Two days prior to the raids, Mander had spoken on the topic ‘Resurrecting Gandhi’ on the death anniversary of MK Gandhi. The activist had spoken on the YouTube channel of the campaign for hate crime survivors founded by him called Karwan e Mohabbat (Caravan of Love). Mander is also a member of the National Advisory Council–a Union government body set up during the UPA regime.