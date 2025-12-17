CBI arrests two postal officials in UP’s Jalaun in bribery case

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two postal department officials in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes in connection with official work, a statement said on Wednesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Pratik Bhargava, Sub-Divisional Inspector (SDI), Sub-Division Post Office, Konch, Jalaun; and Amir Hassan, Branch Post Master, Chandurra Post Office, Jalaun.

According to the CBI, a case was registered on December 15 on the basis of a complaint alleging that the accused officials demanded an undue advantage of Rs 15,000 from the complainant.

The bribe was allegedly sought for relieving him following his transfer order, passing his salary for the month of October, and for the re-verification of his caste certificate.

The complaint further alleged that the SDI Bhargava had earlier extorted Rs 5,000 from the complainant by threatening and coercing him.

Following negotiations, the accused reportedly agreed to reduce the total bribe amount to Rs 12,500. Out of this, the SDI Bhargava allegedly received an additional Rs 2,500 from the complainant.

Acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap on Tuesday, December 16, and caught both the accused officials red-handed while they were allegedly demanding and accepting the remaining bribe amount of Rs 5,000 from the complainant.

Both officials were arrested on the spot. The CBI said that trap proceedings are underway, and further investigation in the case is continuing.

A few days ago, the CBI arrested a Branch Manager and a contractual employee of UP Gramin Bank’s Durvasha Branch in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a farmer seeking a Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loan.

The CBI actively investigates bribery cases, leading to convictions of public servants and private individuals in bribery and fraud cases, with punishments including imprisonment and hefty fines.