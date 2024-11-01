Caste is reason for India having higher child stunting than sub-Saharan Africa

Caste is an overarching reason for high stunting rates among children under five in India, a recent paper has pointed out. The paper by economists Ashwini Deshpande and Rajesh Ramachandran takes on the question of why the prevalence of childhood stunting is higher in India – considered a richer region – compared to countries in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). The paper says that the childhood stunting rate in India’s dominant socio-economic group — Hindus who are not SC, ST or Other Backward Class (OBC) — is 27% compared to the 33.6% in 19 SSA countries. The national childhood stunting rate in India is 35.7%, according to the paper.

The idea of the “ Indian Enigma ”, the paper says, has spurred multiple studies in the past on why “India has a higher prevalence rate of childhood stunting compared to SSA despite the fact that children in SSA face a worse disease environment and have access to fewer calories: the two key factors determining child height.” However, these studies, the authors point out, have not taken into adequate account the role of two “hidden divides”: caste and religion.

In this respect, the authors examined and compared childhood stunting in India across six caste-religion identities: Scheduled Castes (SC); Scheduled Tribes (ST); Other Backward Classes (OBCs); non-SC-ST-OBC Hindus; non-SC-ST-OBC Muslims; and the non-SC-ST-OBC Rest.

“In India, the role of religion and caste or tribal affiliation as classifiers cannot be overemphasised,” the paper states, adding, “Our findings suggest that caste needs to be explicitly accounted for in any policy that intends to address India’s high rates of stunting.”

The paper says that childhood stunting rates among SC and ST communities is 40%, among Muslims who are not SC, ST or OBC it is 37%, and among OBC it is 35%. As is plain, this means that childhood stunting occurs at a higher rate compared to the rate in SSA only among SC, ST, OBC communities and Muslims even from dominant caste backgrounds.

Notably, the data regarding Christian and Muslim Dalits and Adivasis has been included under the SC and ST categories in the paper. It is to be recalled that the Union government continues to refuse such recognition officially. Dalit and Adivasi Christians and Muslims are only accorded OBC status even though they face discrimination specifically due to their caste identity.