'Cars went up in flames…bodies on the road': Red Fort blast leaves Old Delhi in shock

‘Investigation in preliminary stage’

Hours before the explosion, the Jammu and Kashmir Police seized nearly 3,000 kg of explosives from two residential buildings in Faridabad, Haryana. The cache included about 350 kg of ammonium nitrate, a fertiliser that can be used to make powerful explosives. The recovery was made following information provided by a J&K-based doctor. The car that exploded has also been linked by sections of the media to a Kashmiri doctor from Pulwama. Asked about the route taken by the car, DCP North Raja Banthia on Tuesday said , “The investigation is in a very preliminary stage...Any comment on that would be too premature.”

Following the explosion, at least six other vehicles caught fire, eyewitnesses told us. Multiple fire tenders were dispatched to the scene and managed to extinguish the flames, while teams from the Bomb Disposal Squad, Forensic Department, and Delhi Police cordoned off and secured the area. More than 20 injured individuals were rushed to Delhi’s LNJP Hospital. Of these, nine were declared dead on arrival, with several others in critical condition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah following the explosion. “Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials,” Modi posted on X.