Canadian PM Trudeau regrets Parliament's standing ovation for war veteran who fought for Nazis

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has lamented the Canadian Parliament's accidental standing ovation to a veteran who fought for Ukrainian independence on behalf of the Nazi unit during the Second World War.

Talking to reporters on Monday at the House of Commons of Canada, Trudeau termed the incident as "extremely upsetting".

"The Speaker has acknowledged his mistake and has apologised," Trudeau told reporters, adding "but this is something that is deeply embarrassing to the Parliament of Canada and by extension to all Canadians".