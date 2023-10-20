Canada pulls out 41 diplomats, dependants from India

Canada has withdrawn 41 of its diplomats from India after New Delhi "threatened to strip them of their diplomatic immunity". Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Jolyaddressing a press conference in Ottawa, on Thursday, October 19, said that India had formally conveyed its plan to remove diplomatic immunities for Canadian diplomats by October 20. The fresh development comes amid strained ties between Canada and India after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in mid-September accused Indian government agents of being behind the assassination of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

"I can confirm that India has formally conveyed its plan to unilaterally remove diplomatic immunities for all but 21 Canadian diplomats and dependents in Delhi by tomorrow, October 20. India's decision to declare persona non grata is unreasonable. But we will not retaliate," Joly said while responding to a media query on whether Canada will retaliate by requiring India to reduce its diplomatic headcount in Canada, Xinhua news agency reported.

Joly, who spoke alongside Canadian Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marc Miller, said that only 21 Canadian diplomats would be stationed in India from now onwards. "The safety of Canadians and of our diplomats is always my top concern. Given the implications of India's actions on the safety of our diplomats, we have facilitated their safe departure from India. This means that our diplomats and their families have now left," Joly said.