‘Can there be a greater jumla?’ Chidambaram on Women’s Reservation Bill

Veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government on Tuesday, September 19, asking if there can be a greater jumla (false promise) than the new Women's Reservation Bill tabled in the Lok Sabha. Taking to social media to criticise the government’s plan to implement the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ after the census and delimitation processes are over, Chidambaram wrote, “The date of the next Census is indeterminate. The date of the next Delimitation is indeterminate (and perhaps controversial). The Women's Reservation is dependent on two indeterminate dates.” He added that women's reservation can be implemented immediately on the basis of the updated voters’ lists.

In another post, the former Union Finance Minister also alleged that the new Women's Reservation Bill was a typical example of BJP's deceptive politics. “The Bill should be called by the name 'Nari Shakti Mockery Adhiniyam (Bill)'. The Bill mocks the women of India and asks them to wait for the next Census. It further mocks the women of India and asks them, after the Census, to wait for the Delimitation of constituencies,” he wrote. He said the government must have “reasoned” that the women of India have been waiting since March 9, 2010, so they can be asked to wait indefinitely. But this is not a Bill, this is an election jumla, he added.