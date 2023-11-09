Can Pakistan qualify for World Cup semi-finals: Here are scenarios

With Australia booking their spot in the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, along with the top two teams - India and South Africa, all eyes are on the fourth spot, which as of now is up for grabs for both Pakistan and New Zealand, both having won 4 matches each out of the total 8 matches they have played so far.

While both Pakistan and New Zealand have the same points, the black caps find themselves placed above Babar Azam’s men in terms of their net run rate.

So now, the question cricket fans are asking is what are the chances of Pakistan finding a semi-final berth? If Pakistan manages to scrape through to the top four, then the fans are in for a mouth watering semi final clash as they will meet rivals India at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium on November 15.