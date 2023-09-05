Can the government really remove the name ‘India’? What the Constitution says

At the same time, a few Opposition leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have even suggested that the BJP-led Union government wants to ‘change’ the nation’s name from India to Bharat, because of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc of parties choosing the same name for their alliance. Regardless of the reasons, if the speculation over such a proposal is indeed true, it still doesn’t amount to a ‘renaming’ of the country. India already bears the name Bharat as well, as per the Constitution, and this is also reflected in official communication. The very first Article of the Constitution of India, pertaining to the name and territory of the Union, says: “India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States.” The official name(s) of the country were decided after much debate by members of the Constituent Assembly who drafted the Constitution. If shunning the name ‘India’ is on the agenda, it would require the Union government to introduce a Bill proposing to amend Article 1 of the Constitution.