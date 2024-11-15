Campuses are ground zero in debates about antisemitism − but that’s been true for 100 years

When Eliza arrived on her West Coast college campus in the fall of 2020, building community was difficult due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic. Yet over time she forged a network of friends, anchored by her sorority.
Three years later, those relationships were severely tested by events over 7,000 miles away: the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack in Israel and the ensuing war in Gaza.
Due to her support for Israel, she was ostracized by people she once considered close friends, including her sorority sisters. Walking around campus, she removed her Star of David necklace. To be clear, Eliza was not concerned about her physical safety. But she sensed a social penalty for being Jewish and wanted to avoid dirty looks and political confrontations.
As the civilian death toll in Gaza mounted, progressive campus activists, , fervently adopted the Palestinian cause as an extension of their battles for racial and social justice. Opposition to the war has become for earnest Zoomers, for baby boomers and for Gen Xers.
Critics contend that protesters are unfairly holding Jewish classmates accountable for the actions of the Israeli government – especially since Jewish Americans in their attitudes about the war and very few hold dual citizenship in Israel. Where protesters see manifestations of anti-Zionism – opposition to the existence of a Jewish nation state in present-day Israel – many Jewish students, staff and parents .
Eliza – a pseudonym, like all the student names in this article – was one of 36 undergraduates across the country whom I spoke with as part of of responses to the conflict and its consequences. Their views on Israel and the war ran the gamut – but regardless, most felt unsettled by the death, abductions and destruction abroad, as well as the protests outside their dorms.
Many of them were surprised to find themselves wrestling with in the U.S. and questioning their . But for more than 100 years, college campuses have been a testing ground for Jewish identity – and Americans’ acceptance of their Jewish compatriots.
The parents of today’s students, in particular, find themselves in . Most attended college in the 1980s and ’90s, at the height of on American campuses. They view their children’s experiences not merely as a reversal but a betrayal.
“I went to college in the 1990s, and cannot recall a single moment when I felt uncomfortable as a Jew,” Sarah Hurwitz, a former speechwriter for the Obamas, .
Hurwitz’s alma mater, Harvard University, is embroiled in . Similar lawsuits were filed against , and other schools. Meanwhile, over both antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents at dozens of colleges and universities.
Her recollections reflect many competitive colleges’ conscious efforts in the 1980s and ’90s, such as by building , offering an array of new Jewish studies courses and providing kosher dining options. , about 25% of undergraduates at Harvard and Yale claimed Jewish heritage. The numbers were even higher at Columbia and the University of Pennsylvania.
The trend was not confined to the Ivy League. Similar demographic stories played out at schools such as , and in Chicago.
It was not always so.
A century ago, first- and second-generation Jewish Americans flocked to higher education, seeing a degree as a ticket into the middle class. In response, elite colleges and universities notoriously .
While other schools deliberated about their “Jewish problem” in secret, Harvard President A. Lawrence Lowell publicly announced his university’s , which made of The New York Times.
Explaining the quota, Lowell . Attributing a rise in antisemitic attitudes to Jews’ supposed “clannishness,” he argued that admitting too many Jews would impede Jewish assimilation and further heighten anti-Jewish sentiment.
Odious as his plan was, Lowell’s views were common. The “tribal twenties” was a time of . As Harvard and other schools were instituting Jewish quotas, the U.S. Congress passed a that reduced Jewish immigration to a trickle.
was fueled and often conflicting that appealed as much to cultured elites as to the unschooled.
On campus, antisemitism often manifested as social snobbery. For example, routinely discriminated on the basis of race and religion.
Meanwhile, New York’s upper crust responded to by sending their sons to out-of-town institutions. Indeed, Lowell’s fear that Harvard would suffer Columbia’s fate and scare away the “Boston Brahmins” motivated his efforts to reduce his university’s Jewish presence.
Harvard students’ feelings about Jewish classmates were revealed in 1922 when a professor invited his class to share opinions about Lowell’s “race limitations” plan on their final exams. “The Jews tend to overrun the college, to spoil it for the native-born Anglo-Saxon young persons for whom it was built and whom it really wants,” . “Jews are an unassimilable race,” concluded another, “as dangerous to a college as indigestible food to a man.”
Harvard ultimately adopted a more indirect but equally effective that capped the number of undergraduates and emphasized geographic diversity. Specifically, it admitted fewer students from Northeastern cities with large Jewish populations, while expanding its program of . From 1921 to 1928, from over 21% to Lowell’s original target of 10%.
Other schools followed suit. As late as the 1950s, universities were designing their own .
Jewish college students realized that the genteel antisemitism they experienced on the quad was a taste of the discrimination they would face on the job market. Many compensated for the prejudice around them by avidly Americanizing, even by legally . By midcentury, many Jewish teens and young women were “whitening” themselves by and straightening their hair.
As much as they tried to blend in, many continued to feel disaffected. As historian Daniel Greene noted, : a conflicted middle ground between their American and Jewish identities, never fully at home in either world.
Others immersed themselves in Jewish life. Some were attracted , then a relatively new movement that supported a Jewish national home in the region of Palestine, the biblical land of Israel. Many joined Jewish fraternities and sororities or campus groups. , presently the largest Jewish campus organization, was founded at the University of Illinois in 1923.
The climate for Jewish students improved in the late 1950s and ’60s, as elite schools, beginning with Harvard, adopted admissions policies that prized academic merit, . In , universities shed “a portion of academically mediocre bluebloods in favor of scrappier kids with impressive test scores.”
It is tempting to compare the contemporary experiences of Jewish students with those of a century ago. And there are similarities, to be sure. Inevitably, some students are galvanized to action, while others prefer to melt into shadows. Some turn inward and find comfort in community, while others challenge themselves to adapt to the disequilibrium.
But there are also significant differences, including that Jewish Americans wield far more political power as a group than they did in the 1920s.
The spectacle of university presidents being hauled before a U.S. congressional committee in 2023 over accusations of antisemitism on their campuses may have been a . In part, it underscored the GOP’s alliance with supporters of Israel and its desire to as “woke.” Yet it also signaled that Jews enjoy a level of influence in the halls of government that would have baffled their great-grandparents.
Many parents and students are dissatisfied with campus leaders’ responses to the anti-Israel protests. But their concerns have been afforded a level of consideration that was almost entirely absent in earlier times. Consider the swiftness with which Columbia in July 2024, after images of snarky text messages trafficking in antisemitic tropes were leaked to the media.
In recent months, some students like Eliza may be downplaying their Jewishness to diffuse tense situations. But that does not mean they are rejecting their identities.
Even Jewish students often frame their concern for Palestinian life in terms of their Jewish values. Ava, a student I interviewed at an East Coast university, no longer feels comfortable attending Sabbath services, due to the campus rabbi’s pro-Israel politics. Yet she finds Jewish connection through a Jewish anti-Zionist organization led by students.
Ezra, a student leader at the Hillel chapter on a particularly volatile campus, bemoaned some protesters’ excesses. He had little patience for white progressive activists spouting slogans like “Globalize the Intifada!” without understanding their meaning. But he evinced greater sympathy for Arab and Muslim demonstrators, especially those who had been personally touched by the death and devastation in Gaza.
Ezra viewed their activism as a form of “punching up.”
“We have a Hillel house – probably one of the nicest in the country – and the ear of the administration through donors and alumni,” he explained. “We’re fighting to maintain our privilege while they’re fighting for representation.”