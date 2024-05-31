Cameras capture Narendra Modi’s meditation at Vivekananda Rock memorial

PM Modi first prayed at the Kanniyakumari confluence. Pictures that have emerged show him worshipping in front of the sea.

PM Modi arrived in Kanniyakumari on May 30 after finishing a high-voltage campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. He prayed at the Kanniyakumari Devi Temple in the evening. He also prayed before the statue of Thiruvalluvar, Shri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Maa Sarada Devi and Swami Vivekananda before going to the Memorial hall.

PM Modi will be in Kanniyakumari till June 1.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the district. The BJP has asked its leaders not to throng the spot.

PM Modi's marathon election campaign comprised 206 public rallies and roadshows and 80 interviews, in over a period of 75 days. The campaign for the 2024 Parliamentary elections kicked off on March 16 and concluded on May 30.

The Congress and other opposition parties have called the meditation a political drama. Recently Narendra Modi came under a lot of criticism for saying that the world did not know about Mahatma Gandhi till a movie was made on him.

With inputs from IANS