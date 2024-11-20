CAG officer Vishal Desai facing corruption, sexual harassment charges, suspended

A senior officer also recommended action against Vishal, stating that there was enough substance in the email to merit an inquiry. The officer said that it was essential to conduct an inquiry to clear Vishal’s name or to confirm the truth behind the allegations.

Despite the serious nature of the allegations, Vishal was posted as Director in the CAG London’s Principal Director of Audit office, and he took charge on September 6, 2024.

On October 23, 2024, the CAG office abruptly issued an order recalling Vishal, citing 'administrative reasons'. He was then posted as Senior Deputy Accountant General in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and instructed to take charge by November 10, 2024.

Speaking to The Probe, Vishal had said that “internal politics within the organisation” was the driving force behind these accusations levelled against him. He had denied the charges against him in an unsigned letter, which The Probe had obtained a copy of.

Finally, a formal inquiry was instituted against him, and three officers were appointed to oversee it: S Alok, the Director General of Audit, Defence Services; Roli S Malge, the Accountant General in New Delhi; and Sreeraj Ashok, the Senior Deputy Accountant General in Bhubaneswar. One of the officers, Sreeraj Ashok, was already issued an overseas posting to Nairobi, Kenya, on November 11.

Earlier, responding to The Probe, the CAG had said that Vishal’s overseas posting orders were issued much before the complaints were received. “The allegations were thoroughly investigated as per the extant DOPT provisions. Subsequently, a systems study was undertaken on related issues, and he was recalled from London to India on administrative grounds as numerous serious allegations surfaced against him. His presence was necessary in India to ensure that a free and fair inquiry into the allegations can take place,” the CAG had said.