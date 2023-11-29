Bypassed, manipulated, ignored: How Modi govt has curtailed Parliamentary Committees

A few days after many politicians from opposition parties received a message from Apple warning of a state-sponsored attack on their mobile devices, Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Karti Chidambaram wrote to Prataprao Jadhav, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, saying that Apple officials need to be summoned. But like many times in the past, there was no reply. Since the Modi government took over for the first time in 2014, the role and functions of Departmentally Related Standing Committees (DRSC) have been diluted and in many cases, made redundant. TNM looks at a slew of instances and measures put in place to undermine DRSCs.