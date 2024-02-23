Byju's saga: Raveendran, Board members not to attend investors' meet on Friday

"This EGM is procedurally invalid, contractually in contravention of our AOA and SHA, legally on the wrong side of the Companies Act, 2013. Byju Raveendran or any other Board member will not attend this invalid EGM," the edtech major said in a statement.

"This means the EGM, if it is still summoned, will not have the required quorum and cannot proceed to discuss or vote on the agenda. As custodians of Byju's, it is the responsibility of the Founders to respect the established procedures of law and protect the company's integrity," the company added.

According to sources, the majority of investors are set to vote in favour of Raveendran’s removal from the company which is facing regulatory hurdles amid a cash crunch. Sources at the end of investors said that EGM is valid and fully in accordance with applicable law.