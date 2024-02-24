Byju's Investors Vote to Oust CEO Raveendran in Extraordinary General Meeting

Key shareholders in Byju's like Prosus NV and Peak XV Partners on Friday voted to oust Byju Raveendran as CEO at the extraordinary general meeting (EGM), saying that the stakeholders "unanimously passed all resolutions put forward for vote".

Prosus, in a statement shared with IANS, said that the resolutions included a request for the "resolution of the outstanding governance, financial mismanagement and compliance issues at Byju’s".

The resolutions also included "the reconstitution of the Board of Directors, so that it is no longer controlled by the founders of T&L (Think & Learn Private Ltd) and a change in leadership of the company". Prosus said that as shareholders and significant investors, "we are confident in our position on the validity of the EGM meeting and its decisive outcome, which we will now present to the Karnataka High Court in line with due process".