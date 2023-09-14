Byju's allegedly hid $533 million in hedge fund that houses pancake shop

Last year, edtech firm Byju’s US subsidiary, Alpha Inc, allegedly transferred $533 million to Camshaft Capital Fund, an investment firm established three years ago, reports said, citing claims made by some of Byju’s lenders in a lawsuit.

According to Bloomberg, this hedge fund was established by William C. Morton, at the age of 23. And these lenders allege that Byju’s “hid” the money in this hedge fund. They contend that Morton’s fund received this substantial amount despite his apparent lack of formal investment training.

Furthermore, court documents reveal that luxury cars, including a 2023 Ferrari Roma, a 2020 Lamborghini Huracán EVO, and a 2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith, have been registered in Morton’s name since the transfer took place.

Interestingly, in a 2020 Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Camshaft noted its main business address as 285 NW 42nd Ave. This address actually houses an IHOP restaurant (a pancake shop) in Miami’s Little Havana area. The neighboring businesses include a drive-through car wash and a strip mall featuring a massage parlour and a sandwich shop, the report said.

The address had been home to the IHOP for decades, Bloomberg reported.

An IHOP employee told Bloomberg that she had never heard of Morton, Camshaft Capital Fund, or Byju’s, indicating no business activity related to the hedge fund at that location.