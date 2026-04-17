By forcing delimitation, Centre wants to redraw country’s electoral map: DMK’s Kanimozhi

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Friday launched a strong counter to the government’s defence of three proposed legislations, including women's reservation bill in Parliament, for the operationalization of women’s quota and accused of it using the cause to "safeguard" its own political future by redrawing the electoral map of the country.

Joining the debate in Lok Sabha, the DMK MP questioned the timing, intent and motive of the government behind calling a special session of Parliament and bulldozing the Opposition’s concerns and apprehensions.

She slammed the Centre for ‘stalling’ the implementation of women’s reservation despite Parliament’s unanimous approval in 2023, and now uses it as a front for furthering their political agenda.

Questioning the linkage of delimitation with reservation, she said that the BJP-led government at the Centre is not serious and considerate towards women’s cause, and it is rewarding itself by using the 2011 Census data as a basis for delimitation.

“It is politically convenient for them to redraw the political map of the country by introducing delimitation from the back door,” she said.

Stating that the Opposition parties pressed the government to hold a Parliament session after elections, but the latter dismissed all requests.

“For decades, you didn’t show any urgency in implementing it. But today you are blaming the Opposition for the delay. This is not electoral reform but an electoral rescue strategy because of your fear of fairing poorly in upcoming elections,” Kanimozhi said.

The DMK leader refused to buy Home Minister Amit Shah’s assurances on maintaining the status quo on the Southern state’s share in the Lok Sabha and also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “civilisational commitment” promise.

She said that linking delimitation to women’s reservation is a trap and is designed to blame the Opposition if the proposed legislation gets stalled.

“I ask the Home Minister -- why can’t you give a reservation by simply delinking the reservation from delimitation. Why can’t you give a reservation in the existing number of seats?" she asked.

“The Prime Minister called it civilisational commitment, but I must state that women have been protecting families, they die for the nation, but their sacrifices have remained unnoticed for decades,” she added.

“This bill looks like a prelude and facilitator to your future political goals. This balance is ambiguous, misleading and serves no real purpose,” she remarked.

Pointing to the Home Minister’s assurances to parties that delimitation won’t affect the state’s legislative representation in Parliament, she demanded that these assurances be made part of the draft legislation.

“Records show that this government’s 80 to 90 per cent assurances have never been seen through; hence, we can’t buy your words,” she said.

On the black colour jibe at the DMK for protesting against the bill, they said that they will not bow down to the government’s diktats and would stand up to them to safeguard women’s rights.