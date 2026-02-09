Businessman’s son detained after Lamborghini crash in Kanpur, several injured

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A high-speed accident involving a Lamborghini created panic in Kanpur’s upscale Gwaltoli area late on Saturday night, leaving several people injured and prompting a detailed police investigation. The incident occurred on a busy VIP road in the posh locality, where the speeding vehicle driven by a tobacco baron's son rammed into pedestrians and multiple two-wheelers.

According to police officials, the black Lamborghini Revuelto was being driven at an excessive speed when it lost control and struck people and vehicles on the road. Initial reports confirmed that around three people were injured, while later information indicated that at least six individuals sustained injuries in the crash.

All the injured were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Officials said that although some victims suffered serious injuries, none are believed to be in a life-threatening condition.

The luxury car reportedly came to an automatic halt at the spot after the collision, preventing the driver from escaping. Local residents and passersby alerted the police, who reached the scene promptly, secured the area, and seized the vehicle. A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by one of the injured victims.

Police identified the driver as the son of a tobacco baron. He was detained for questioning, and officials indicated that he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. Medical tests are being conducted to confirm the allegation. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos, saying the vehicle was seen speeding through traffic moments before the crash.

“There was a loud noise, and people started shouting. The car was moving very fast and weaving dangerously through the traffic,” said a local resident who witnessed the incident.

A video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the Lamborghini surrounded by police personnel and onlookers. The footage also reportedly shows bodyguards of the businessman’s son following him in another vehicle at the time of the accident.

Emergency services, including police and medical teams, responded swiftly to the scene. Traffic in the area was temporarily disrupted as authorities carried out rescue and investigation work.