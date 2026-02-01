Budget 2026: Deadline for revising income tax returns extended to March 31

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget for FY 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha on Sunday, February 1. The budget speech is scheduled for 11.00 am, after which detailed budget documents will be made available online.

This year marks the rare occasion of a Union Budget being presented on a Sunday. This is also the ninth time in a row that FM Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the budget.

With key states like West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala set to go to polls in a few months, there is much interest in what the budget holds for these states. Budget 2025 had seen a slew of proposals for Bihar, as it had been the state’s election year. However, leaders of southern states had slammed Budget 2025, calling it an attack on fiscal federalism.