Broadcasting authority slams Times Now, News 18 for ‘love jihad’ narratives

The NBDSA called it “inappropriate” to link Shradda’s murder to ‘love jihad’ as the anchors used the “premise to paint/target an entire community instead of blaming a few miscreants for murder and violence.” It further said that the targeted narrative “was evident from the statements made by the anchors during the impugned broadcasts, including the repeated references linking the term love jihad’ to the Shraddha Walker murder case and the usage of the hashtag #LoveJihadFiles in the second and fourth broadcasts in relation to a particular community.”

Apart from being directed to remove the videos, News 18 India has been fined with Rs 50,000 for “violating the principles of neutrality, impartiality and accuracy under the Code of Ethics and the specific guidelines covering reportage relating to racial and religious harmony.”

Similarly, Times Now Navbharat’s Himanshu Dixit has been criticised by the NBDSA who said, “It appears that at the very beginning of the broadcast, the anchor had concluded that men from a certain community lured women from another community by hiding their religious identity and then committed violence or murders against such women and every such violence or murder committed on women of a certain community are related to ‘love jihad’.”

“This is evident from the questions raised and statements made by the anchor during the impugned broadcast. When some of the panellists expressed their concerns regarding the communal angle being given to such alleged incidents and regarding selective cases of violence against women where the perpetrator belonged to a particular community, the anchor shouted them down and did not allow them to express their views,” the NBDSA further noted.