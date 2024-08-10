Brazil: No survivors in plane crash with 61 people on board

A plane with 61 people on board crashed in the municipality of Vinhedo in Brazil's Sao Paulo state on Friday. The airline confirmed that there were no survivors.

"The company regrets to inform that all 61 people on board flight 2283 died at the site," said airline Voepass in a statement — 57 passengers and four crew members.

"At this time, Voepass is prioritizing provision of unrestricted assistance to the victims' families and effectively collaborating with authorities to determine the causes of the accident."

Voepass had initially said that 62 people had been on board — 58 passengers and four crew members — but later corrected that figure to 61.

What we know so far

Local firefighters confirmed that the plane fell in Vinhedo, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of the city of Sao Paulo.

TV GloboNews showed footage of a large area on fire and smoke coming out of an apparent plane fuselage.

The ATR-72 plane was en route from Cascavel, in the state of Parana, to Guarulhos, in Sao Paulo.