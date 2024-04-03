Boxer Vijender Singh quits Congress and joins BJP

Boxer Vijender Singh, India’s first Olympic boxing medalist, quit the Congress party and officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, April 3 ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. His induction took place at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, in the presence of party leaders Vinod Tawde, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and Rajiv Babbar.

He said that he joined the BJP in the interest of the nation and to serve the people. “It’s a homecoming for me after five years as I had contested the poll in 2019,” he said, adding that “he is inspired by the honour given by the BJP government to the players”.