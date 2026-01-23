Bomb threat emails trigger panic across Ahmedabad schools, police on high alert

Several schools in Ahmedabad were placed on high alert on Thursday, January 23, after bomb threats were received through emails sent from an unidentified source. The threats, which targeted educational institutions across different parts of the city, prompted immediate action from law enforcement agencies.

According to police officials, the threatening emails named St Xavier’s School in Memnagar, Calorex School in Ghatlodia, DPS School in Bopal, Swayam School in Vastrapur, three branches of Sant Kabir School, Mahatma Gandhi International School in Mithakali, Geneva Liberal School on SP Ring Road, Army School in Shahibaug, JD High School in Naroda, Red Bricks School in Satellite, Vidyanagar School in Usmanpura, Kendriya Vidyalaya in Shahibaug, and Apple Global School.

Earlier in the day, bomb threats were also reported at St Xavier’s Loyola in Navrangpura and Swayam School in Vastrapur, further heightening concerns. School authorities immediately informed the police control room upon receiving the emails.

Taking the threats seriously, teams from the city police, bomb disposal squad, dog squad, and crime branch were deployed to the affected campuses, where thorough security checks were carried out.

As a precaution, school managements alerted parents through messages and phone calls, asking them to take their children home. This led to a large number of parents rushing to the school premises, causing temporary panic in several areas.

Police said the emails were sent from an unknown email ID, and the cybercrime department has launched an investigation to trace the sender.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain calm, avoid spreading rumours, and report any suspicious activity to the police. Authorities noted that Ahmedabad has witnessed similar email-based bomb threats in the past targeting schools and courts, most of which later turned out to be hoaxes.

Security agencies remain on alert as investigations continue.