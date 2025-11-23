Bolsonaro moved to police custody over escape concerns

Brazil’s former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro was taken into federal police custody on Saturday, after a Supreme Court order ended more than three months of house arrest.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes said the transfer to police custody was a preventative step, arguing that Bolsonaro posed a flight risk.

Bolsonaro is continuing to appeal his conviction for plotting to overturn the 2022 election result that brought President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to office.

Police transported the former leader from his home in Brasilia to a federal facility, where he underwent standard intake procedures. The Supreme Court is expected to review de Moraes’ order in a session on Monday.

Brazilian judge cites risk of escape

In the detention order, de Moraes said Bolsonaro’s electronic ankle monitor had registered signs of tampering shortly after midnight on Saturday.

In a video released by the Supreme Court later on Saturday, Bolsonaro admitted to trying to damage the ankle monitor, although he claimed had done so out of "curiosity." In the video the device appeared to be damaged and burned, but was still attached to his ankle.

De Moraes also pointed to a vigil planned outside Bolsonaro’s residence by his son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, warning that such a gathering could create conditions for an escape.

The judge added earlier information suggested Bolsonaro had considered seeking asylum at the Argentine embassy in Brasilia, while noting that close allies of the former President had already left the country to avoid prosecution.