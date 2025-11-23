Bolsonaro moved to police custody over escape concerns

Brazil’s former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro was taken into federal police custody on Saturday, after a Supreme Court order ended more than three months of house arrest.
Justice Alexandre de Moraes said the transfer to police custody was a preventative step, arguing that Bolsonaro posed a flight risk.
Bolsonaro is continuing to appeal his conviction for plotting to overturn the 2022 election result that brought President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to office.
Police transported the former leader from his home in Brasilia to a federal facility, where he underwent standard intake procedures. The Supreme Court is expected to review de Moraes’ order in a session on Monday.
In the detention order, de Moraes said Bolsonaro’s electronic ankle monitor had registered signs of tampering shortly after midnight on Saturday.
In a video released by the Supreme Court later on Saturday, Bolsonaro admitted to trying to damage the ankle monitor, although he claimed had done so out of "curiosity." In the video the device appeared to be damaged and burned, but was still attached to his ankle.
De Moraes also pointed to a vigil planned outside Bolsonaro’s residence by his son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, warning that such a gathering could create conditions for an escape.
The judge added earlier information suggested Bolsonaro had considered seeking asylum at the Argentine embassy in Brasilia, while noting that close allies of the former President had already left the country to avoid prosecution.
Bolsonaro had been under house arrest for more than 100 days in a separate case involving alleged attempts to seek US interference in his legal troubles.
During that period, he was prohibited from using social media but continued to receive visits from political allies.
His lawyers have argued the vigil planned for Saturday was peaceful and protected under religious freedom, arguing that Bolsonaro remained under police monitoring.
In September, a Supreme Court panel sentenced Bolsonaro to more than 27 years in prison for leading what judges described as a plot to prevent Lula from taking office.
Prosecutors said the scheme included plans to assassinate Lula, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and de Moraes.
A final arrest order in that case is still to be issued, as Bolsonaro has continued to pursue appeals.
His legal team has requested permission for him to serve any sentence under house arrest, citing health problems stemming from 2018 stabbing and subsequent hospitalizations.
His lawyers said he suffers from several chronic conditions, including gastritis and severe apnea, and has required repeated medical care since being placed under house arrest in August.
