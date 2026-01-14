Blinkit drops 10-minute delivery offer, other platforms to follow suit?

Blinkit, a quick commerce platform owned by Eternal, has removed its widely advertised “10-minute delivery” claim from its branding across platforms, following concerns raised over the safety and welfare of delivery workers. The company also revised its tagline from “10,000+ products delivered in 10 minutes” to “30,000+ products delivered at your doorstep”, indicating a move away from time-bound delivery promises.

The change reportedly comes after discussions between quick commerce companies and the Union Ministry of Labour, which flagged the risks associated with aggressive delivery timelines. The ministry raised concerns that such promises could place undue pressure on gig workers, affecting their safety and working conditions. Following meetings chaired by Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, companies agreed to remove delivery-time assurances from advertisements and social media content as part of efforts to improve worker welfare and security.

The government’s intervention followed a nationwide strike by gig workers on December 31, 2025, when delivery partners across platforms protested low pay, unsafe working conditions and the pressure created by strict delivery targets. Workers had warned that ultra-fast delivery models were forcing them to take risks on the road to meet timelines.

Eternal CEO Deepinder Goyal had earlier claimed that Blinkit’s 10-minute delivery promise did not translate into pressure on riders or unsafe driving, as delivery partners were not shown the countdown timer on the app. However, delivery workers have consistently argued that such branding creates expectations that ultimately affect their work on the ground.

The quick commerce and food delivery sector has seen rapid growth in recent years, with companies commanding large valuations. According to Moneycontrol, Swiggy is valued at around $11 billion, while rival Zomato has a market capitalisation of nearly $28 billion. Several platforms, including Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit and Zepto, have built their brand identities around ultra-fast deliveries, particularly the 10-minute model.

At the same time, regulatory oversight of gig work has been gaining pace. Rajasthan became the first state in 2023 to pass a law governing gig workers, introducing a welfare board, a social security fund and grievance redress mechanisms. Karnataka and Jharkhand have since enacted similar legislation, while Telangana is considering a comparable framework.