Black box of ill-fated aircraft recovered, ensuring time-bound inquiry: Civil Aviation Ministry

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday said it initiated immediate investigative mechanisms following an unfortunate aircraft accident near Baramati, and remains fully committed to completing the investigation within a defined timeframe.

The investigation is progressing expeditiously, and the black box of the ill-fated aircraft has been recovered, the ministry informed.

In a statement, the ministry said that after the unfortunate aircraft accident, all requisite response and investigative mechanisms were activated immediately.

“Ensuring a thorough, transparent, and time-bound inquiry remains a top priority,” an official statement said.

Teams from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) were present at the crash site to examine the incident and ascertain the cause of the tragic accident.

According to the ministry, a team of three officers from AAIB, Delhi, and another team of three officers from the DGCA, Mumbai Regional Office, reached the crash site on January 28.

The Director General, AAIB, G.V.G. Yugandhar, also arrived at the site the same day.

“The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) remains fully committed to completing the investigation within a defined timeframe, strictly in accordance with established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and laid-down guidelines,” said the statement.

The investigation has been initiated in accordance with Rules 5 and 11 of the AAIB Rules, 2025, it said.

Meanwhile, the Pune Rural Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) at the Baramati Taluka Police Station in connection with the plane crash that claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, among others. Police authorities stated that an investigation into the circumstances leading to the crash is currently underway.

According to the police, all aspects related to the accident are being investigated. As per procedure, the ADR will be handed over to the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which will conduct the investigation based on the findings of the AAIB team.