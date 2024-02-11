BJP will win 370 seats in LS polls, claims PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, February 11 claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, even without the support of their alliance partners in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“The NDA will return to power for the third consecutive term with 400 seats,” PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua. The PM further claimed that even the opposition realises that the BJP will win 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

“I have not come to Jhabua to campaign. The kind of support BJP has received in Madhya Pradesh shows that the people have trust in BJP's double-engine government,” he said.

He also took jibe at Congress saying the grand-old party and its allies have already accepted their defeat and they have started using their last tactic -- ‘loot and divide’.

“Knowing the results, the Congress and its allies are now using their last weapon to divide the people in the name of religion, caste and creed. But, the people of this country will not let them succeed,” Modi said.