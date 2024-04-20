BJP will bring back electoral bonds if re-elected: Nirmala Sitharaman

Speaking to India Today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said that the absence of electoral bonds would increase cash donations, which will make people realise that electoral bonds were a good method for political funding and that whatever negatives it had could have been fixed easily.

Responding to a question whether the BJP will bring back electoral bonds, Amit Shah said, “We are not saying that we will bring any bill but some solution has to be found for this because we are not in favour of political funding being in cash. It was a promise made by the BJP and Narendra Modi since 2014 that we will remove the influence of black money in politics.”

The Supreme Court had dismissed the Union government’s claim that the scheme was meant to stop the flow of black money into elections. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud asked the Union government how the absolute non-disclosure of the sources of political funding introduced in the electoral bonds scheme could help in preventing black money.